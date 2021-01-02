Axis DeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $535,305.73 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $535,305.73 and $56,742.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00281276 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.01947544 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

