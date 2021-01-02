Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Ayr Strategies stock remained flat at $$21.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Ayr Strategies has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

