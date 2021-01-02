AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.65

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.65 and traded as high as $47.70. AZZ shares last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 89,782 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 123,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

