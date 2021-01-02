Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Shares Up 0.6%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNMDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banca Mediolanum has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

About Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

