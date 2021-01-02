Banco Bradesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 45,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,035 call options.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,382 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,305,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 126,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

