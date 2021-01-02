Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.50 to $0.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.55 to $0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 271,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Baytex Energy by 218.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,882,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,686,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,131,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 232.91%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

