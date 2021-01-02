Beacon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $7,490.29 and $22.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005664 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.