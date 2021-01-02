Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $73.78. 1,241,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 273,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000.

Beam Global Company Profile (NYSE:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

