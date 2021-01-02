Beam Hits Market Cap of $20.96 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Beam has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,238,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

