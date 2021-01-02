Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Belden by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Belden by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Belden by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

