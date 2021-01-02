Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

