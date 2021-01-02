Beldex Market Cap Hits $77.97 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $77.97 million and $677,217.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000100 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.