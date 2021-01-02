BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.28

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 58000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$24.61 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

