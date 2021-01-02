BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of BeyondSpring worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYSI. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $372.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.