B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,046. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

