BidaskClub Downgrades Biglari (NYSE:BH) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Biglari has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $351.44 per share, for a total transaction of $326,487.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,729 shares of company stock worth $6,181,662. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

