BidaskClub Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Strong Sell

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $312.34 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

