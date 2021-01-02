BidaskClub Downgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.77.

HMHC opened at $3.33 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 912,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 771,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 714,529 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 615,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

