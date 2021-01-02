BidaskClub Downgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of LB stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

