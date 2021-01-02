BidaskClub Downgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Sell

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

PHAT opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $962.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,940. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

