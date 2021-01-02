BidaskClub Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.