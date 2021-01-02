BidaskClub Lowers UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

