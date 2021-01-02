BidaskClub Upgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OI. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised O-I Glass from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 169.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.