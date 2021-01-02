BidaskClub Upgrades Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to “Buy”

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

