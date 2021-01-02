BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $626,427.65

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 61.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BidiPass has a market cap of $626,427.65 and approximately $45,790.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 117.6% higher against the dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.18 or 0.01894643 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

