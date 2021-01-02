Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.