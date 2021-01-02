BIKI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $779,335.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One BIKI token can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $779,335.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

