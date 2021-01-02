Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $5.48 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Binance Coin has a market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $508.15 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $37.94 or 0.00116086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00162519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00499979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00269725 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018451 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00043810 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

