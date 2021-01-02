BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post $13.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,922 shares of company stock worth $25,255,170 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $39.89. 261,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 408.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.