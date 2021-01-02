BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,500 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

