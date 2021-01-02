Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $471.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

