Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,099.74

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,099.74 and traded as high as $4,450.00. Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) shares last traded at $4,385.00, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,105.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.43 million and a P/E ratio of 31.80.

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

