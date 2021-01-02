BitBall Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.36 or 1.00316223 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011808 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042309 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

