bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.15

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00115234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00161327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00500144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018038 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

