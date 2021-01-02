Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.47 or 0.99953941 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024182 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00266760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00422355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00149674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001850 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

