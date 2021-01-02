Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $123,315.51

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $123,315.51 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00420341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

