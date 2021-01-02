BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.94

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 80,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 490,942 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 591,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

