BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.12

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $13.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 29,695 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 285,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

