Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Trading Up 7.7%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $270.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter.

About Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

