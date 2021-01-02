Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.85. Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 1,530,481 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.27 million and a P/E ratio of -40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

