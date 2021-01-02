Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,800.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $495,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,557. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.