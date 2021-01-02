Bluzelle One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.31 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and $2.31 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.18 or 0.01894643 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,901,415 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

