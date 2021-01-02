BOLT (BOLT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $161,683.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BOLT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $161,683.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00167211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00508724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00274490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018683 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003279 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

