Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

