Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $10.94. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 34,770 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The stock has a market cap of C$233.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.91%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

