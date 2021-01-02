BQT (BQTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,432.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. BQT has a total market cap of $773,763.52 and approximately $1,432.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

