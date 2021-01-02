Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $139.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,374,694.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,108 shares of company stock worth $8,720,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.