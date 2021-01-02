Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 301,823 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $691,174.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,765,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,226.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $885,300.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 32,747 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $75,318.10.

On Friday, October 30th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $120,404.52.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $129,743.46.

On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $144,704.65.

RSSS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

