British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,473.90 ($45.39).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

LON:BATS traded down GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,771.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,731.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.