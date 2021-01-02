(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314,753.10

Shares of (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $314,753.10 and traded as high as $348,500.00. (BRK.A) shares last traded at $347,815.00, with a volume of 265 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of (BRK.A) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of $542.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342,998.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $314,753.10.

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3,453.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.A) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%.

About (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

